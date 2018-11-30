Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Janelle Griffith

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Alaska on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, prompting authorities to declare a tsunami warning, which was later cancelled.

The quake hit about eight miles north of Anchorage. Videos posted to social media showed students taking shelter under desks and grocery store items knocked off shelves.

"Reports of road damage have been confirmed, including International Airport Road," Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport said from its official Twitter account, adding that drivers should take "extreme caution."

The Anchorage airport said some flights were still arriving and advised travelers to check with their airline for the most up to date information.

The Anchorage School District posted a message to parents on via its official Twitter account. "We hope that everyone is safe after the earthquake. We are assessing building safety and damages now," the school district wrote. "We will update the community as new information comes in. In the meantime, parents and guardians, when you feel it is safe to do so, please pick your children up from school."

