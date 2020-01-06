A 5.7-magnitude earthquake that shook the entire island of Puerto Rico Monday morning was the strongest in a flurry of quakes to strike the U.S. territory in recent days.
The relatively shallow 10 kilometer deep quake struck just south of the island, where it was felt most strongly, according to the U.S. Geological Service. There was no tsunami threat, according to officials.
“My entire family woke up screaming,” Dr. Sindia Alvarado, who lives in the southern coastal town of Peñuelas told The Associated Press. “I thought the house was going to crack in half.”
Some residents lost power as the electric system was shut down as a precaution, said the head of the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency, Carlos Acevedo. He said a house in the municipality of Guayanilla had collapsed and rocks fell from a mountain onto a main southern road.
Acevedo said it's the strongest quake since the first in a series jolted the island on Dec. 28. That 4.7 quake was followed by a 5.1-magnitude one that also hit near Puerto Rico's south coast and another 4.2-magnitude one Dec. 31. Since Dec. 28, more than 1,1000 earthquakes have been recorded in the region, most of which have not been felt.
USGS geophysicist Amy Vaughn said the island is in a seismically active area, but a 5.7 magnitude quake is "a larger event for the region."