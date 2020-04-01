Earthquake rattles remote region of Idaho

By Dennis Romero and Todd Miyazawa
A preliminary 6.5 earthquake struck near the center of Idaho on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The shaker happened at 5:52 p.m. about 45 miles west of Challis, Idaho, the USGS said. Its depth was a little more than 6 miles, according to the agency.
Possible damage was still being assessed. It wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries.
About 100 miles to the west-southwest, police in Boise said they felt the temblor.
"Yep we felt it too," the department said on Twitter. "No reports of damage at this time."
The area of the quake is fairly remote. NBC Montana reported that the quake could be felt in its area.