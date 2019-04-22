Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 22, 2019, 5:39 PM GMT / Updated April 22, 2019, 6:43 PM GMT By David K. Li and Rima Abdelkader

A man in an Easter Bunny suit came to the defense of a woman and started throwing punches during a brawl Sunday night in Orlando, Florida, that was captured on video.

When Josh Manes, night manager of the Underground Public House on South Orange Avenue, heard a commotion in front of his bar, he ran outside and saw that the costumed man had jumped in and started raining blows on another man who had been on the ground scuffling with a woman.

"I was at a loss for words," Manes told NBC News. "I guess that's how Sundays, fun days go around here in Orlando. I can't be too surprised."

The altercation was quickly broken up by an Orlando police officer on patrol in the downtown neighborhood, which is filled with bars and restaurants. It was unclear why the man and the woman were fighting.

When the bunny was peeled off the man, he was apparently still hopped up on adrenaline as he bounced around throwing shadow punches, the video posted by Instagram user "workfth" showed.

"The cops broke them up, they shook the hand of the guy in the bunny suit and let him go," said Manes, 28. "He was just partying, enjoying his Easter Sunday."

Sgt. David Baker, an Orlando police spokesman, confirmed that the fight happened at about 10:30 p.m. and that no one was arrested.