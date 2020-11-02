Eddie Hassell, an actor best known for his role on NBC’s “Surface,” was shot dead in Texas on Sunday morning, his manager confirmed to NBC News. He was 30 years old.

Police in Grand Prairie, Texas, said they responded to shooting at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday where they found Hassell, of Waco, “suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.” Hassell’s manager said he was shot in the stomach.

Officers gave first aid to the actor, who was then transported to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

At the time of the shooting, Hassell was outside his girlfriend’s apartment, his manager said.

His girlfriend was in the apartment when the shooting occurred, but she did not see the assailant, according to Hassell’s manager.

Police said they have not yet identified a motive or a suspect in the shooting, but confirmed a car was taken from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, and no other details were immediately available.

Hassell also guest-starred in the television show, “Devious Maids” and the Academy Award-nominated movie, “The Kids Are All Right,” according to his IMDb page.