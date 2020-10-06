Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist of Van Halen, dies from cancer at 65

Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, whose band helped define the rock genre throughout much of the 1970s and 80s, died Tuesday following a bout with cancer, his son said. He was 65.

The verified Twitter feed of Wolf Van Halen called Eddie Van Halen "the best father I could ever ask for."

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long arduous battle with cancer this morning," the son wrote.

Van Halen, the group, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

"Van Halen’s jarring stage presence and virtuosic skill kicked the American rock scene into high gear," according to the Hall of Fame.

"They delivered their music with an unrelenting intensity and musicality that audiences devoured, launching them to superstardom and restoring hard rock to the forefront of the music scene."

