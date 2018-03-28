Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The mom of a special needs child is suing actor Edward Norton's production company after her apartment building went up in flames during the filming of a movie there.

Erica Cruz lived on the fourth floor of the Harlem, New York, building, which Norton's company was using as a set for "Motherless Brooklyn" — a film starring Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, and Alec Baldwin.

Late last Thursday night, a fire broke out during filming, killing decorated 15-year veteran FDNY firefighter Lt. Michael Davidson, 37. Two other firefighters suffered serious burns, officials said, and several civilians received minor injuries.

Firefighters work at the scene of a overnight fire that began on March 22, 2018, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. J.E. Alexander / AP

David Jaroslawicz, an attorney for Cruz, filed the $5 million lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday, the same day that thousands mourned Davidson during a funeral.

Cruz's brother, George Cruz, who holds the lease for the apartment, is also listed as a plaintiff.

"They're homeless," Jaroslawicz said. "Part of the reason they want to bring suit rapidly is in the hope that the movie company at least would come up with enough money, either as a loan or as a partial payment, to permit them to live somewhere."

The blaze forced Cruz "to run for her life down several sets of dark stairs engulfed in smoke unable to breathe or see where she was going while fearful of falling each step," the lawsuit states. It also left her with post-traumatic stress disorder and nightmares, and cost her all her belongings, according to the filing.

In addition to displacing Cruz and her 6-year-old child, who has special needs, Jaroslawicz said, the smoke from the fire also aggravated Cruz's asthma.

"She's gotten medical help and will continue to get medical help, and that's not cheap," he said.

The building's landlord, Vincent Sollazzo, and Norton's production company, Class 5 Films, are named as defendants.