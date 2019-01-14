Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A new reigning champion of Instagram has dethroned reality television star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner for the most-liked Instagram post in the platform's history.

The new title-holder: an egg.

Over the weekend, the image of a single egg posted by an account called @world_record_egg with the display name "Egg Gang," surpassed Jenner's previous record of more than 18 million likes on an image she posted after the birth of her daughter Stormi.

On Sunday morning, the egg had approximately 9 million likes, according to BuzzFeed News, and within 10 hours it doubled that number, defeating Jenner's record.

As of Monday morning, the egg photo had more than 27 million likes. The account had 2.9 million followers.

The account posted the eggcelent image on Jan. 4, with the message, "Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)!"

On Sunday, the eggccount posted to its Instagram story thanking supporters and calling the mega-viral response "madness."

"It doesn't end here though, we're only just getting started #egggang," the account wrote.

And despite being dethroned by a breakfast food, Jenner seemed to be having fun with the account.

She responded to the record-setting image on Sunday night, posting a video of herself cracking a look-a-like egg over hot pavement.

"Take that little egg," Jenner captioned her post.

Over on Twitter, users marveled at the egg's meteoric rise to fame, and, as Twitter does, hatched many new memes.

The egg didn't immediately return a request for comment made by NBC News, but the owner of the account, going by the name "Henrietta" and claiming to be chicken from the British countryside, told BuzzFeed News, that the "power of the egg is strong."

Henrietta said she started the account after reading a list of Instagram accounts with the most-liked posts.

"I saw this as a challenge to beat it," Henrietta said. "It was nothing personal."

In the wake of the overwhelming success of the egg account, it appeared at least one copycat, a potato vying to defeat the egg, had been created.

The potato account, which posted an image of a — you guessed it — lone potato on Sunday, had more than 14,000 followers as on Monday morning.