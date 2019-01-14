Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Kalhan Rosenblatt

A new reigning champion of Instagram has dethroned reality television star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner for the most-liked Instagram post in the platform's history.

The new title-holder: an egg.

Over the weekend, the image of a single egg posted by an account called @world_record_egg with the display name "Egg Gang," surpassed Jenner's previous record of more than 18 million likes on an image she posted after the birth of her daughter Stormi.

On Sunday morning, the egg had approximately 9 million likes, according to BuzzFeed News, and within 10 hours it doubled that number, defeating Jenner's record.

As of Monday morning, the egg photo had more than 27 million likes. The account had 2.9 million followers.

The account posted the eggcelent image on Jan. 4, with the message, "Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)!"

On Sunday, the eggccount posted to its Instagram story thanking supporters and calling the mega-viral response "madness."

"It doesn't end here though, we're only just getting started #egggang," the account wrote.

And despite being dethroned by a breakfast food, Jenner seemed to be having fun with the account.

She responded to the record-setting image on Sunday night, posting a video of herself cracking a look-a-like egg over hot pavement.

"Take that little egg," Jenner captioned her post.

Over on Twitter, users marveled at the egg's meteoric rise to fame, and, as Twitter does, hatched many new memes.

The owner of the account, who identified themselves only as "an individual living in London" and whose email display name is "Eugene Egg," told NBC News they have no idea how the egg went so viral in such a short period of time.

"It’s been a whirlwind week and I’ve just been running with it," they said.

Eugene Egg said they saw the challenge to beat Jenner's records "with something as basic as possible" as an interesting experiment they could undertake.

"I guess it’s also a comment on celebrity culture and how fragile and easily cracked it is (pun intended)," Eugene Egg said. "But really I just thought it would be funny if something as simple as an egg could take the crown."

The egg-in-chief credits the "Egg Gang," those who have liked and followed the account, for the viral fame and when asked about the future, Eugene Egg said they're just getting started.

And as for their thought on Jenner? "No hard feelings Kylie. All's fair in love and war," they said.

In the wake of the overwhelming success of the egg account, it appeared at least one copycat, a potato vying to defeat the egg, had been created.

The potato account, which posted an image of a — you guessed it — lone potato on Sunday, had more than 14,000 followers as on Monday morning.