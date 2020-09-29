'Egregious disregard for safety' led to New York limo crash that killed 20, probe finds

Federal investigators said Tuesday that a limo company’s “egregious disregard for safety” was behind a 2018 crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York.

In a news release, the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, also faulted the New York State Department of Transportation, which it said contributed to the crash through “ineffective oversight” of the company, Prestige Limousine.

The agency said that a brake system failure on the modified SUV that a group of friends had rented for a surprise party led to the Oct. 6 crash that killed all 17 passengers, the driver and two pedestrians in rural Schoharie, west of Albany.

Friends of victims that died in a fatal limousine crash comfort each other after placing flowers at the intersection in Schoharie, N.Y., on Oct. 7, 2018. Hans Pennink / AP file

Among the dead were four sisters and three of their husbands.

Investigators concluded that the limo driver likely tried — and failed — to apply the brakes as the SUV reached speeds of 100 mph while careening down a steep hill, blowing through an intersection and crashing into a ravine, the agency said.

"Seventeen young people made the smart, safe decision to arrange for sober transportation when celebrating," NTSB board member Michael Graham said during a hearing earlier Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. "They put their trust and safety into system designed to protect them, and it failed."

Prestige’s operator, Nauman Hussain, has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. His trial was scheduled to begin in May but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the AP.

A lawyer representing Hussain did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The NTSB also said the state transportation department knew that Prestige had multiple “out of service” violations and wasn’t allowed to operate. Nor was the SUV properly registered with the state Department of Motor Vehicles, which allowed the company to “circumvent” state safety regulations and rigorous inspection requirements, the agency said.

“Knowing this tragedy could have been prevented on numerous occasions, by those who are entrusted to protect us, makes this crash even more heartbreaking,” NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

A joint statement from the New York Department of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles said regulators had “exercised full authority granted to us under the law and ordered that vehicle off the road multiple times, but as NTSB’s own reports on this crash reaffirm, Prestige repeatedly violated New York State law and was never authorized at any time to operate for-hire commercial passenger vehicle service in the State.‎”

The statement added that New York has since enacted some of the toughest laws in the country overseeing commercial vehicle safety.