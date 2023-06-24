IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, died of effects of fentanyl

Rich was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Jan. 7, at the age of 54. HIs death was ruled an accident.
"Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich, right, attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" on Jan. 30, 2019.
"Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich, right, attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" on Jan. 30, 2019.Michael Tullberg / Getty Images file
By Diana Dasrath

LOS ANGELES — Former “Eight is Enough” child star Adam Rich died of the effects of the drug fentanyl, the medical examiner’s office has ruled.

The death of Rich, who was 54, was ruled as an accident, an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office says.

Rich was discovered dead at his home in the Brentwood Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan. 7 during a welfare check.

‘Eight is Enough’ actor Adam Rich dies at 54

The property manager entered the home after noticing the keys in the front door, according to a case report.

Rich, with a page-boy haircut, played Nicholas Bradford in the 1977 sitcom “Eight Is Enough.”

He also did voice acting work, playing Presto the Magician in the 1983 “Dungeons and Dragons” cartoon series. Rich guest-starred on other hit shows, such as “The Love Boat,” “CHiPS” and “Baywatch.”

