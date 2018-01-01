Eight migrants traveling with caravan enter U.S. for processing

Breaking News Emails
Eight migrants traveling with a caravan of asylum seekers through Mexico have been allowed into the United States to have their claims processed, a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson confirmed Monday.
An aid group that helped organize the caravan, Pueblo Sin Fronteras, said the migrants were allowed in for processing after 24 hours of “standby” at a border crossing between Tijuana, Mexico, and California.
The group of roughly 150 migrants — many of them women and children — reached the border Sunday after a grueling journey through Mexico.
Most of them are Central Americans escaping violence and persecution in their home countries.
Federal officials said Sunday that the San Ysidro port of entry had reached capacity and that people without documentation might remain stranded in Mexico.
Nicole Ramos, a human rights lawyer with the nonprofit Al Otro Lado who has been providing free legal counseling to members of the caravan, pointed to the scores of migrants who have not yet been processed.
"We're trying to focus on the task at hand, which is demanding that the United States uphold its obligations under its own federal law and international law and that it respect the human rights of asylum seekers," Ramos said.
Also on Monday, 11 migrants who federal officials believe were part of the caravan were charged with illegally entering the United States, a misdemeanor.
It was unclear how the officials determined that the migrants were part of the caravan. NBC News could not independently verify the claim.
Charging documents said the 11 people were from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and elsewhere.
In a statement, the Justice Department said border patrol agents apprehended them in areas west of San Ysidro.
The Trump Administration has previously described the group as a threat, and in a statement Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the country would "not stand by as our immigration laws are ignored and our nation’s safety is jeopardized."