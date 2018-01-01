Eight migrants traveling with caravan enter U.S. for processing

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Eight migrants traveling with a caravan of asylum seekers through Mexico have been allowed into the United States to have their claims processed, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson confirmed Monday.

An aid group that helped organize the caravan, Pueblo Sin Fronteras, said the migrants were allowed in for processing after 24 hours of “standby” at a border crossing between Tijuana, Mexico, and California.

The group of roughly 150 migrants — many of them women and children — reached the border Sunday after a grueling journey through Mexico.

Most of them are Central Americans escaping violence and persecution in their home countries.

Federal officials said Sunday that the San Ysidro port of entry had reached capacity and that people without documentation might remain stranded in Mexico.