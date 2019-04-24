Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 24, 2019, 11:12 AM UTC / Updated April 24, 2019, 11:34 AM UTC By Ben Kesslen

A Sunnyvale, California, driver is in custody after striking eight pedestrians with his car Tuesday, in an incident police say appears to be intentional.

According to witnesses and police, shortly after 6:30 p.m. local time, a car plowed into people on a busy sidewalk, not seeming to slow down or trying to avoid pedestrians in the town about 40 miles from San Francisco.

“We have preliminary evidence from witnesses that he was accelerating, doesn't look like he tried to brake at all," Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Capt. Jim Choi told NBC Bay Area.

The suspect, an adult male, eventually crashed into a tree. Police arrested him at the scene, and did not immediately release his name.

"I saw two men lying flat on their back, on the street, with paramedics surrounding them,” a witness told NBC Bay Area.

All eight victims, including a 13-year old child, were taken to the hospital, some of whom were in serious condition.

Choi emphasized the event appears to be isolated, and police aren’t searching for any outstanding suspects.