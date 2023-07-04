Eight struck in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

Eight people were struck in a shooting in West Philadelphia on Monday night, police confirmed.

Philadelphia Police Officer Miguel Torres said the conditions for any survivors were not available.

NBC Philadelphia reported that the attack took place in an area of West Philadelphia, and that a child was among those struck by gunfire.

A suspect was in custody, the station reported.

The attack spanned multiple locations, it said.

Police were investigating the violence and any possible motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.