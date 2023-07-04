IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
Jul. 4, 2023, 2:15 AM UTC
Guns in America

Eight struck in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

Police were investigating the attack, which took place at multiple locations, NBC Philadelphia reports.
By Dennis Romero and Elizabeth Maline

Eight people were struck in a shooting in West Philadelphia on Monday night, police confirmed.

Philadelphia Police Officer Miguel Torres said the conditions for any survivors were not available.

NBC Philadelphia reported that the attack took place in an area of West Philadelphia, and that a child was among those struck by gunfire.

A suspect was in custody, the station reported.

The attack spanned multiple locations, it said.

Police were investigating the violence and any possible motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 

Elizabeth Maline

Elizabeth Maline is a researcher for NBC News.