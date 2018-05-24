Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman has been accused by eight women of harassment and inappropriate behavior, according to a newly published report.

The accounts of the accusers in the CNN report were backed-up by eight additional witnesses who “described a pattern of inappropriate behavior by Freeman on set, while promoting his movies and at his production company Revelations Entertainment.”

Among other things, Freeman allegedly subjected two women to “unwanted touching” and three said he made “public comments about women’s clothing or bodies,” according to the CNN report.

Morgan Freeman participates in the "The Story of God" panel at the National Geographic Channel 2016 Winter TCA on Jan. 6, 2016, in Pasadena, California. Richard Shotwell / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

“But each of them said they didn’t repot Freeman’s behavior, with most saying it was because they feared for their jobs,” CNN reported.

CNN said it also reached out to “dozens more people” who worked with Freeman and who said they never saw him misbehave and insisted he was “a consummate professional on set and in the office.”

There was no immediate response to the allegations from the iconic 80-year-old actor and NBC has not verified the CNN report.

The beloved actor made his mark in movies like “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Shawshank Redemption” and won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for “Million Dollar Baby.” He also made waves playing God in “Bruce Almighty.”

Freeman, who has been nominated four other times for an Oscar, is also famous for his voice-over work in the Oscar-winning documentaries “March of the Penguins” and “The Long Way Home,”

His distinctive voice can also be heard in Visa commercials and he recently got tapped to be the new voice of the Vancouver (Canada) TransLink metro system.