IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Eighth person dies in fiery wrong-way crash on an Illinois highway

A woman, five children and the wrong-way driver also died in the crash Sunday on Interstate 90, officials have said.
/ Source: Associated Press
By The Associated Press

HAMPSHIRE, Ill.— An eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois, Illinois State Police announced Wednesday.

Thomas Dobosz, 32, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died, police said.

He was driving a a Chevrolet full-size van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, and five children when it collided with a car around 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago, police have said.

Lauren Dobosz and the five children — ages 5, 6, 7 and two 13-year-olds — died Sunday.

Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, Illinois, was driving an Acura TSX luxury sedan and also died, police said.

Fernandez was driving in the wrong direction “for unknown reasons” before striking the van in the westbound lanes of I-90, police said, adding that both vehicles were “engulfed in flames.”

Chantal Da Silva contributed.