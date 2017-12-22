It was beginning to look a lot like cannabis.

Deputies in Nebraska said they first noticed a strong stench coming from a truck they pulled over during a routine traffic stop on a highway this week. Upon further inspection, large bags discovered inside allegedly contained 60 pounds of marijuana.

An elderly couple — Patrick Jiron, 80, and his wife, Barbara, 83 — said they were transporting the drugs from Northern California, where they live, to Vermont, authorities told the York News-Times, in York, Nebraska, on Thursday.

Roughly 60 pounds of marijuana were found on Dec. 19, 2017 during a traffic stop initiated by the York County Sheriff's Department. York County Sheriff's Department

A probable cause search was done of the couple's Toyota Tacoma and the marijuana was discovered in boxes, said Lt. Paul Vrbka, of the York County Sheriff's Department.

"They said the marijuana was for Christmas presents," Vrbka told the News-Times.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of $336,000, he added.

A law in California legalizing recreational pot does not go into effect until Jan. 1. Marijuana remains illegal in Nebraska.

Both suspects were jailed in York County on felony possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.