LEBANON, N.H. — A Rhode Island man has been arrested after he shot dead his mother in the intensive care unit of New Hampshire's largest hospital, sending dozens of police officers to the facility and forcing the facility into a lockdown, authorities said. No one else was injured.

Authorities said Travis Frink, 49, of Warwick, Rhode Island, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on first-degree murder charges in Grafton Superior Court for the shooting just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald identified the victim as Frink's 70-year-old mother, Pamela Ferriere, of Groton, New Hampshire.

MacDonald said Frink signed into the medical center's visitor center just after 1 p.m. and went to the intensive care unit. Soon after, Lebanon police received a call at 1:24 p.m. of shots fired in in the intensive care unit

"The facts gathered to this point reveal that the purpose of Mr. Frink's visit to the hospital today was to kill his mother," MacDonald told reporters, adding that the crime scene was still be investigated and that more than one shot had been fired. "No other patients, visitors or staff were physical injured as a result of the incident today."

Frink was detained as he tried to leave the grounds of Dartmouth-Hitchcock. No possible motive for the shooting was released.

Rhode Island State Police said the suspect's car had Rhode Island plates so police in New Hampshire reached out to the state's Fusion Center, an information center under the command of the state police that also involves representatives from local, state and federal agencies.

The center helped identify the suspect as a Rhode Island resident, said Laura Meade Kirk, a state police spokeswoman.

John Kacavas, the medical center's chief legal officer, thanked police and the attorney general's office for their response to a "tragic situation."

People were told to avoid the area around the hospital, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the medical center.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Vermont State Police assisted New Hampshire and local police.

WCAX-TV reported that an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a "code silver," telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place. "Code silver" indicates that a violent situation is unfolding.