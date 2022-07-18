Elderly woman dies after falling into Florida pond, ‘grabbed’ by two alligators

An elderly woman died Friday after she fell into a pond and was attacked by two alligators in Florida, officials said.

The woman fell into the pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Florida, just after 7:30 p.m. and “struggled to stay afloat," the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two alligators were seen near the victim and "ultimately grabbed her" as she was in the water, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called to the scene to capture the animals. An alligator trapper removed two alligators at the scene, but it is unknown if the creatures were the ones involved in the incident.

One captured gator measured 8 feet, 10 inches in length, and the other 7 feet, 7 inches long, FWC said to NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa.

An investigation into the woman's is ongoing by the sheriff’s office, FWC and the local medical examiner.

The Boca Royale Golf and Country Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.