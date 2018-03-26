Elizabeth Smart fights to remove her name from anti-porn bill

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A proposal targeting online pornography and human trafficking billed as the Elizabeth Smart Law has grabbed headlines around the country for its unusual approach: require a filter on every internet-connected device, which can be lifted with a $20 fee.

But Smart, who was kidnapped from her Utah home as a teenager in 2002, has sent a cease-and-desist letter to demand that her name be removed from it.

And the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, an anti-pornography group, demanded last year that the man behind the legislation, Chris Sevier, stop claiming that the center supported his work.

Despite those issue; constitutional concerns raised by groups including the American Civil Liberties Union; and a history of outlandish lawsuits from Sevier, who sued the state of Alabama for refusing to recognize his marriage to his computer as a statement against same-sex marriage, similar bills pushed by Sevier keep popping up in state legislatures. The latest one, named for Elizabeth Smart, is set for a hearing before the Rhode Island Senate on Tuesday.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, which opposes the bill, has tracked around two dozen similar bills in 18 state legislatures this year, none of which have passed.

Chris Sevier in a 2014 booking photo. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, via AP

Sevier and those who support the filter idea say it would protect children and others by making pornography and sites that allow human trafficking harder to access.

Sevier said he chose Smart’s name for the bill because she has spoken about the negative effects of pornography, including saying that pornography during her nine-month captivity “made my living hell worse.”

After being told by The Associated Press earlier this month that Smart’s lawyer was sending a cease-and-desist letter, Sevier said the name for the bill was an “offhand name” that had been given to the legislation by lawmakers. The bill is also being promoted as the Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Prevention Act.

“Obviously, we’re not trying to hurt Elizabeth Smart, for God’s sake,” Sevier said. “We don’t really care what it’s called. We just want it to pass. And we’re going to see to it that it passes, and the law is on our side.”