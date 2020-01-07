Elizabeth Wurtzel, 'Prozac Nation' author, dies at 52

Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of "Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America," died Tuesday at a hospital in Manhattan, her husband said. She was 52.
Wurtzel announced in 2015 that she had breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.
Her husband, Jim Freed, said the breast cancer had metastasized to her brain, according to The Washington Post.
Wurtzel rose to fame with the publication of "Prozac Nation," published in 1994 when she was 26. The memoir documented her struggles with depression and substance abuse. The book garnered wide acclaim for sparking dialogue about clinical depression.
Wurtzel also wrote the essay collection "Bitch: In Praise of Difficult Women" and the memoir "More, Now, Again: A Memoir of Addiction," which were met with less acclaim.
Writer David Samuels, a friend since childhood, told The New York Times, “Lizzie’s literary genius rests not just in her acres of quotable one-liners but in her invention of what was really a new form, which has more or less replaced literary fiction — the memoir by a young person no one has ever heard of before. It was a form that Lizzie fashioned in her own image, because she always needed to be both the character and the author.”