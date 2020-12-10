Ellen DeGeneres announces she tested positive for Covid-19

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres announced she tested positive for the coronavirus and is adhering to public health recommendations following the diagnosis.

DeGeneres, whose show has been the center of toxic workplace allegations this year, issued a brief statement to fans on social media informing them that she has Covid-19. The 62-year-old comedian was recently on her set filming for Season 18 of “The Ellen Show.”

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” DeGeneres said. “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

"The Ellen Show" has halted production until January and will air repeats until the new year, according to a spokesperson for Telepictures.

“The Ellen Show” made headlines earlier this year for allegations of a toxic work environment which prompted an internal investigation by Warner Bros. It’s unclear if that investigation has been concluded.

Variety reported in April that some crew on the show were upset about their alleged treatment by top producers amid the coronavirus pandemic, including over what they said was a lack of communication about pay and working hours. BuzzFeed News then reported that former employees and one current employee alleged a toxic atmosphere at odds with the show's motto, "Be kind to one another." NBC News has not independently verified the allegations.

DeGeneres addressed the allegations in an apology to her staff in July, where she said that though she was not the center of the allegations, she took responsibility for any negative experiences on her show.

"Hey everybody — it’s Ellen. On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," Ellen wrote. "Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry."

Warner Bros. said in a statement in July that though “not all of the allegations were corroborated,” the company was disappointed with its preliminary findings.

“We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them ... We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show,” the statement said.