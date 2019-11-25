Elon Musk again tries to impress with his Cybertruck — this time without a sledgehammer

The Tesla CEO tweeted a video of his Cybertruck hauling a Ford F150 up a hill, three days after its "armor glass" windows shattered during its launch.

Watch Tesla's Cybertruck launch go terribly wrong

Nov. 22, 201901:19

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Tim Stelloh

Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off his company’s new electric Cybertruck again Sunday, and this time no sledgehammers or broken windows were in sight.

Instead, Musk tweeted a video of the spacey-looking silver vehicle hauling a Ford F150 up a hill.

The video came three days after the truck’s disastrous rollout at Tesla’s design studio in Southern California.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

The vehicle's windows were promoted as “armor glass,” and in an effort to showcase their strength, the company’s chief designer swung a sledgehammer at its doors. Then, he hurled a steel ball at both driver’s side windows.

The demo didn’t go as planned.

Both windows shattered, and Musk, standing on stage before a crowd, didn’t have answers.

"We threw wrenches, we threw everything,” he said to laughter. “We even literally threw the kitchen sink at the glass, and it didn’t break.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. on Nov. 21, 2019.Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP

By Monday, he'd gotten to the bottom of it.

“Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn’t bounce off,” he tweeted. “Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door.”

The truck is Tesla's sixth vehicle since it was founded in 2003, and its most experimental, according to CNBC. It will be competing in a market against the Ford F Series, which has been the best-selling pickup for more than 40 years in the U.S., followed by GM's Chevrolet Silverado.

Tim Stelloh

Tim Stelloh is a reporter for NBC News, based in California.