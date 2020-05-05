Elon Musk and musician Grimes welcome baby

Elon Musk and musician Grimes have welcomed their first child together.
Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, tweeted a low-key announcement on Monday night when a fan asked for an update.
"Mom & baby all good," he wrote on Twitter, four hours after tweeting, "A few hours away!"
Late Monday night, Musk responded to fans to tell them the baby is a boy and obliged their requests for a photo of him.
In an unusual twist, Musk put an Instagram filter over the infant's face so it looked like he has face tattoos.
In another reply, he thanked fans and friends for their good wishes and addressed the filter on his newborn's face.
"Thanks :) Never too young for some ink haha," Musk tweeted.
Grimes announced on Instagram in January that she was pregnant, posting a photo of herself that was altered to show a fetus on top of her stomach, and later sharing an image showing off her baby bump.
Grimes, a 32-year-old Canadian musician, has been tied to Musk, 48, since they walked the red carpet at the Met Gala together in 2018.
Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to Justine Musk.