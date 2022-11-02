Elon Musk suggests banned people won’t be allowed back on Twitter for weeks

New Twitter leader Elon Musk suggested that people “de-platformed” will not be allowed back for at least weeks, appearing to rule out the return of figures like former President Donald Trump before the midterm elections.

Musk tweeted about the process in response to a post from Twitter's head of safety and integrity, regarding attempts to manipulate conversations about the 2022 midterms, which will be held next week.

“Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” Musk tweeted early Wednesday.

He also said a content moderation council would include people with divergent views “which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups who face hate-fueled violence."

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021 following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Musk reached a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April, then said he was trying to terminate it, and then in October in a letter said he would buy it for that agreed-upon price. His deal to buy the platform was finalized last week.

Since the takeover, it does not appear that Musk has specified who might be allowed back.

Musk said in May that he would allow Trump back on Twitter if he completed his plan to buy the company. Before that, Trump in April told Fox News he wouldn’t return to Twitter even if reinstated, saying he was committed to his Truth Social media platform.

On Monday he referenced questions about Trump. “If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!” he wrote.