Eminem gets slammed for lyric on Ariana Grande concert bombing in Manchester

Eminem is facing criticism over lyrics in a song off his new album that some commenters interpret as making light of the 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people.
The track "Unaccommodating" on his album, "Music to Be Murdered By," which was released Friday, contains the lyrics: “But I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting."
Neither Eminem nor Ariana Grande immediately returned requests for comment Friday.
Figen Murray, whose son died in the attack in Manchester, England, in May 2017, expressed her disapproval on Twitter on Friday morning.
"Ok, I just watched the 11 min clip," she tweeted. "Feels like he is piggybacking on the fame of Ariana grande and Justin bieber and says distasteful things about other celebrities. Not clever. Totally pointless. And before all Eminem fans pounce on me, I am not interested and will not engage."
Murray's 29-year-old son Martyn Hett was among the 22 people who died when Salman Abedi, a British citizen of Libyan descent, detonated explosivesat the concert.
Journalist Gerrick Kennedy, also tweeted criticism: "Hundreds injured. 22 killed. More than half hurt were kids."
In the aftermath of the attack, Eminem, 47, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, pledged his support for the victims and their families and urged people to donate money to those affected, which some online commenters noted in defending his new song lyrics Friday.
"For people mad at Eminem referencing the Ariana Grande concert bombing: these are merely lyrics," one Twitter user said. "He raised $2 million for the victims, which is way more than you did. You were also probably laughing at WWIII jokes about bombing Iran..at least be consistent with what offends you."
Another Twitter user said: "You should listen to Darkness, he is not making fun of tragedies or making fut at her. In a dark manner as always, he is using his platform to address an issue."
The musician advocates for changes to gun laws in the promotion of his new album on his website.
The music video for the song "Darkness," a track from his new album, alludes to the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas that left dozens dead and hundreds wounded. It is the deadliest mass shooting in American history.
The video ends with audio and video footage of news broadcasts from other recent mass shootings around the country.
"When will this end? When enough people care," reads the text at the close of the video, followed by an appeal for viewers to register to vote.