Emotional and sexual abuse were 'systemic' in women's soccer, new report finds

Emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were "systemic" in women's soccer with exploitation rife at virtually every level of the sport, according to a damning report made public on Monday.

The independent U.S. Soccer probe, headed by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, was ordered after North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired and National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned last year in the wake of troubling abuse allegations made by former players.

“Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players,” Yates wrote in her report.

"In well over 200 interviews, we heard report after report of relentless, degrading tirades; manipulation that was about power, not improving performance; and retaliation against those who attempted to come forward. Even more disturbing were the stories of sexual misconduct. Players described a pattern of sexually charged comments, unwanted sexual advances and sexual touching, and coercive sexual intercourse."

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, herself a former World Cup-winning player, called the findings "heartbreaking and deeply troubling."

“The abuse described is inexcusable and has no place on any playing field, in any training facility or workplace," Cone said in a statement.

"We are taking the immediate action that we can today, and will convene leaders in soccer at all levels across the country to collaborate on the recommendations so we can create meaningful, long-lasting change throughout the soccer ecosystem."

The national soccer federation on Monday also announced the formation of a “Participant Safety Taskforce” which will be comprised of at least one-third membership of athletes.

The new body will be charged with convening "leaders in soccer at all levels across the country."

Women's soccer was rocked last year by a report in The Athletic, which detailed allegations by several players on teams Riley has coached since 2010.

Specifically in The Athletic report, veteran midfielder Sinead Farrelly said she had been coerced into having sex with Riley on multiple occasions.

Farrelly and midfielder Meleana “Mana” Shim also told The Athletic that, after a night of drinking in 2015, Riley took them to his apartment and pressured them to kiss each other as he watched. At the time, he was coach of Portland Thorns FC, which he led from 2013 to 2015.

Riley has said a majority of the allegations are “completely untrue.”

