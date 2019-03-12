Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 12, 2019, 5:36 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith and Samira Puskar

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett on Tuesday appeared at a hearing in Chicago on whether cameras would be allowed in court for the criminal case over his allegedly staging a racist, homophobic attack on himself.

He was not required to appear before a judge, but a representative for Smollett told NBC News he chose to “to show confidence in his innocence.”

“He will do everything he needs to do,” Anne Kavanagh said. “He will go the extra mile to cooperate with the process.”

Neither the state nor Smollett's defense team objected to cameras being allowed in court.

Judge LeRoy Martin of the Cook County court said media would be allowed at Smollett's hearing Thursday morning at which time a judge will be assigned to his case. That judge will make a decision on media coverage for the duration of Smollett's case, he said.

Smollett's attorneys, Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian, neither of whom is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, filed motions Monday requesting to be allowed to represent him in the case. The judge on Tuesday approved Glandian's request.

Smollett, who is free on $100,000 bond, went through security at the court without answering questions reporters shouted at him.

The actor, who is black and gay, was indicted last week by a grand jury in Chicago on 16 felony counts for allegedly falsely reporting to police that two men hurled racist and homophobic slurs before beating him.

Smollett told police on Jan. 29 that his attackers poured a chemical, possibly bleach, over him and put a noose around his neck.

Police initially treated the incident as a hate crime, but later said Smollett paid two brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, $3,500 to carry out the assault.

After Smollett's arrest, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson said the actor was unhappy with his salary on Fox’s drama series “Empire” and sent himself a letter containing racist language, and when that did not work, he allegedly paid the two brothers to orchestrate the attack.

An attorney for Smollett said in a statement Friday that the indictment was “prosecutorial overkill” and “redundant and vindictive.”

“Jussie adamantly maintains his innocence even if law enforcement has robbed him of that presumption,” Geragos said.