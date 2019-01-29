Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 29, 2019, 5:38 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 29, 2019, 5:56 PM GMT By Andrew Blankstein and David K. Li

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was assaulted in Chicago on Tuesday by two men who hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him and wrapped a rope around his neck in an attack police are investigating as a hate crime, officials said.

Smollett, 36, had just landed in town from New York was out getting a bite to eat at about 2 a.m. CT (3 a.m. ET) in the East North Lower Water Street when two men attacked him, the actor told police.

Two "unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him," according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department. "The offenders began to batter the victim with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on the victim."

The chemical is believed to be bleach, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

"At some point during the incident, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around the victim's neck," the statement continued. "The offenders fled the scene."

Smollett took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

"Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. "Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline. The victim is fully cooperating."

Friends and co-workers of Smolett's in addition to gay-rights advocates spoke out about the attack.

I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW! 😢😢🙇🏾‍♀️🙇🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/p4GqfNW3An — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 29, 2019

"DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett," tweeted actress Kerry Washington.

And actor-writer Danny Strong said in a tweet addressed to Smollett's attackers, "do not forget that you are nothing but hate filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come."

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation said in a statement: "GLAAD reached out to FOX and Jussie’s team today to offer assistance as well as support for him. Jussie is a true champion for LGBTQ people and is beloved by the community and allies around the world."

On "Empire," Smollett plays Jamal Lyon, the estranged son of his music-industry titan father played by Terrence Howard. Jamal is a gay singer-songwriter and his sexual orientation and career independence has him at odds the family patriarch.

Smollett came out as gay to Out Magazine in 2016, a few months after "Empire" first aired on Fox.

Smollett appeared on MSNBC's "PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton" on Sunday to discuss the future of historically black colleges and universities. The actor has been active in fundraising efforts to save Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina.