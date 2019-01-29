Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 29, 2019, 5:38 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 29, 2019, 7:01 PM GMT By Andrew Blankstein and David K. Li

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was assaulted in Chicago on Tuesday by two men who hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him and wrapped a rope around his neck in an attack police are investigating as a hate crime, officials said.

Smollett, 36, had just landed in town from New York and was out getting a bite to eat at about 2 a.m. CT (3 a.m. ET) on East North Lower Water Street, in the upscale neighborhood of Streeterville, is when two men attacked him, the actor told police.

Two "unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him," according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department. "The offenders began to batter the victim with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on the victim."

The chemical is believed to be bleach, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

"At some point during the incident, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around the victim's neck," the statement continued. "The offenders fled the scene."

In a recording obtained by emergency-services feed aggregator Broadcastify, a dispatcher repeated information she gleaned from Smollett's friend who called in the attack.

"He's supposed to be well-known, requesting a report and said a noose was placed over the friend's neck," the dispatcher relayed to first responders.

Smollett, who is black and gay, took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

"Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. "Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline. The victim is fully cooperating."

Twentieth Century Fox Television issued a statement in support of the actor.

“We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our EMPIRE family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night," according to a company statement.

"We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice. The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate — and especially against one of our own.”

Friends and co-workers of Smollett's in addition to gay-rights advocates also spoke out about the attack.

I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW! 😢😢🙇🏾‍♀️🙇🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/p4GqfNW3An — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 29, 2019

"DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett," tweeted actress Kerry Washington.

Actor, writer and "Empire" producer Danny Strong said in a tweet addressed to Smollett's attackers, "do not forget that you are nothing but hate filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come."

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation said in a statement: "GLAAD reached out to FOX and Jussie’s team today to offer assistance as well as support for him. Jussie is a true champion for LGBTQ people and is beloved by the community and allies around the world."

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said, in reaction to Smollett's attack, that hate crimes are on the rise.

"The recent racist and homophobic attack on acclaimed actor and activist Jussie Smollett is troubling," he said in a statement," Johnson said in a statement. "We pray for a full physical and mental recovery Jussie Smollett and many unnamed victims of this forum of hate based terrorism.”

On "Empire," Smollett plays Jamal Lyon, the estranged son of his music-industry titan father played by Terrence Howard. Jamal is a gay singer-songwriter and his sexual orientation and career independence has him at odds with the family patriarch.

Smollett came out as gay in a backstage interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2015, after "Empire" first aired on Fox.

Smollett appeared on MSNBC's "PoliticsNation With Al Sharpton" on Sunday to discuss the future of historically black colleges and universities. The actor has been active in fundraising efforts to save Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina.