Emu escape: Flightless pet bird gets loose in Massachusetts

The bird, named Mallory, was eventually subdued in a parking lot by her owner, police and a bystander.
Surveillance footage of an Emu walk on a street in Brockton, Mass.
By The Associated Press

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A large pet bird that is normally native to Australia caused a ruckus south of Boston after escaping from her home.

The bird is an emu, which is the second-tallest bird on Earth after its close relative the ostrich. The flightless bird got loose on Thursday night in East Bridgewater and led police on a chase through Brockton, WCVB-TV reported.

The bird’s owner, Lee Flaherty, told the television station that a wild animal likely caused the emu to jump over a 6-foot high fence and take off. The bird, named Mallory, was eventually subdued in a parking lot by Flaherty, police and a bystander.

Mallory was back in her pen after the journey, during which she traveled past Massasoit Community College and Brockton Hospital.

