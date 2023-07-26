Endangered monk seal pup found dead in Hawaii likely killed in dog attack, officials say

An endangered monk seal pup found dead on the North Shore of the Hawaiian island of Oahu last month was likely killed in a dog attack, federal officials said.

The pup, tracked by researchers as RS48, but otherwise known as Hoʻomau Lehua, was born Feb. 23 not far from where she was found dead on June 12, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries said in a statement Thursday.

The seal had injuries including puncture wounds, and officials believe she likely died from a dog attack. There was no evidence of underlying disease, the agency said.

Hoʻomau Lehua was at least the second monk seal killed on Oahu this year. On March 12, RQ76, also known as Malama, was reported dead on the Westside, not far from the North Shore, NOAA Fisheries said.

Malama's likely cause of death was found to be "intentional killing" by blunt force trauma, and a reward is being offered for information leading to a successful conviction in her death, the agency said.

NOAA Fisheries said an off-leash dog was responsible for Hoʻomau Lehua's death, and noted that would be illegal under Honolulu law, which covers Oahu.

Agency officials did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether it would pursue any potential dog owners in the death of Ho’omau Lehua.

Off-leash dog attacks on wildlife are not unusual on Oahu, and at least one other seal has been killed in such attacks and several have been injured, according to NOAA Fisheries.

The monk seal population is estimated by federal officials to be 1,570, a number representing a decline from its numbers in the first half of the 1900s, but also one that includes an additional 400 seals in the last two decades and a more recent growth rate of 2%.

Lack of food has been cited as a culprit in the seals' endangered status.

As an endangered species, the monk seal, indigenous to the Hawaiian archipelago, is protected under the Endangered Species Act, the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and state law.

Actions to take, harass, harm, pursue, or kill such an animal are prohibited, and those prosecuted under the federal act could face up to one year in federal prison and a $50,000 fine.

The Hawai'i Marine Animal Response said its volunteers spotted Hoʻomau Lehua days before her death.

"Finding her was incredibly sad for our team since she had been seen only a few days prior, had looked fine, and had been monitored since she was born," the nonprofit organization said in a monthly update.

The organization helped bring the monk seal to an NOAA Fisheries facility for examination.