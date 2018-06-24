English bulldog Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog title

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

PETALUMA, Calif. — A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Zsa Zsa won the title Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

The dog's owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive $1,500 for Zsa Zsa's win.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections — some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues. The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet. The dogs are evaluated by a panel of judges.

The competition included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Last year's winner was a 125-pound gentle giant named Martha — a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

The contest is in its 30th year. It is usually held on a Friday night, but organizers moved this year's competition to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience.