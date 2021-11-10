Enhanced drone video shows the first of two fatal shootings by Kyle Rittenhouse

A Wisconsin jury on Tuesday watched a high-definition drone video of the moments before Kyle Rittenhouse shot one of two men he killed in August 2020.

The enhanced video showed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, apparently chasing Rittenhouse before Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, turned and opened fire at close range, killing Rosenbaum.

A forensic pathologist, Dr. Doug Kelley, testified that the fatal shots were fired at a downward angle with Rosenbaum being horizontal, suggesting the victim wasn't a threat at that moment.

But defense attorney Mark Richards implied that Rosenbaum could still have been a danger to Rittenhouse, who squeezed off four shots in 0.76 of a second. Richards put his head down, as if he were "charging like a bull" at the witness, and Kelley agreed the defense's interpretation could also be valid.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is facing six charges connected to the killings of Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, during the Aug. 25, 2020, protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse and scores of other people were on the streets of Kenosha after the shooting of Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer two days earlier.

The unrest in Kenosha drew Rittenhouse across state lines and into Kenosha, where he was armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle during protests.

Kenosha is about 20 miles northeast of Rittenhouse’s home in Antioch, Illinois, and 40 miles south of Milwaukee.