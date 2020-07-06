Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Ghislaine Maxwell has arrived in New York City to face charges of helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls, a senior law enforcement official said Monday.

Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of Epstein’s, was arrested in New Hampshire Thursday morning. She was brought to New York early Monday, the official said, and is being housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

A detention hearing for Maxwell will likely take place by Friday.

Maxwell was charged in a six-count indictment alleging that she enticed minors to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein in the mid-1990s — and later lied about it.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan federal prison last August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell had been living on a 156-acre property in the tiny New Hampshire town of Bradford. The 4,300-square-foot, timber frame house was purchased for a little more than $1 million late last year by an anonymous limited liability corporation, according to federal prosecutors.

"More recently we learned she had slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims lived with the trauma inflicted on them years ago," William Sweeney, assistant director in charge of the FBI in New York City, said last week.