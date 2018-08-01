Equifax breaks down just how bad last year's data breach was

Equifax had previously acknowledged that the Social Security numbers of most of the 146.6 million consumers who were affected were part of the hack. The new filing specifies that 145.5 million Social Security numbers were compromised — representing more than 99 percent of all of the affected consumers.

More than 200,000 credit card numbers and expiration dates were also collected, it said, as well as government-issued identification documents — like driver's licenses, taxpayer ID cards, passports and military IDs — that about 182,000 consumers uploaded when they disputed credit reports with Equifax.

Equifax said it notified all of those victims by U.S. mail rather than announce them publicly.

"Through the company's analysis, Equifax believes it has satisfied applicable requirements to notify consumers and regulators," it said.