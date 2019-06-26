Breaking News Emails
By Ben Kesslen and Peter Alexander
Eric Trump says he was spit on by an employee at a cocktail lounge in Chicago on Tuesday night.
Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that officers responded to the incident that occurred at The Aviary bar around 8:30 p.m. last night.
“CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter,” Guglielmi said.
Chicago police directed all further inquiries on the incident to the Secret Service.
The Secret Service told NBC News “We have no comment on the matter.”
Trump condemned the spitting to NBC News, calling it a “disgusting act.”
Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s third child, currently serves as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.