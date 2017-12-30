Erica Garner, who became an activist for police reform after her father's words of "I can't breathe" were used as a rallying cry for a movement, died Saturday after being in a coma for several days, according to a statement posted to her official Twitter account. She was 27.

Garner, the oldest daughter of Eric Garner, suffered from cardiac arrest a week prior and was being hospitalized in Brooklyn, New York, her family said.

"Erica the world loves you. I love you. I am glad you came into our lives," family members said in a tweet. "May you find the peace in the next life that you deserved while you were here."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Activist Erica Garner, daughter of Eric Garner, dies at 27 0:38 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1126623299904" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, earlier told the New York Daily News that the medical emergency was triggered by an asthma attack. Garner had suffered an earlier heart attack after giving birth to her son in August, Snipes-Garner said. Her heart was later found to be enlarged.

The Rev. Al Sharpton told NBC New York that Garner died of natural causes Saturday morning at Woodhull Hospital while surrounded by her family.

"They stayed with her to the end — she was a warrior to the end," Sharpton, the president of the National Action Network and an MSNBC contributor, told reporters.

Erica Garner, center, is surrounded by family of Eric Garner during a news conference on July 14, 2015, in New York. Mary Altaffer / AP

Garner gained national prominence after speaking out in the wake of her father's death in 2014 — an incident caught on cellphone video and one of several high-profile police encounters involving unarmed black men.

The NYPD tried to arrest Eric Garner, 43, for allegedly peddling loose cigarettes. When he refused to be handcuffed, video showed him being taken down by an officer who put him in a chokehold. He was recorded repeating the phrase "I can't breathe" 11 times, and later died at the hospital.

Related: Why Erica Garner will not stop marching

A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. A grand jury declined to indict the officer involved, although the city of New York reached a $5.9 million settlement with the Garner family in 2015 for a wrongful-death lawsuit.

"Sometimes [people think] he had a heart attack ... It's a shame because I know what happened on that video," Garner told NBCBLK in March 2015.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed FROM AUG. 9, 2016: Erica Garner Urges Harlem Crowd to Back Sanders 2:00 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/662612547539" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Eric Garner's death drew condemnation from the Black Lives Matter movement and led New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to reexamine the department's use-of-force policy and neighborhood policing program.

Garner became on outspoken critic of de Blasio, as well as the Democratic establishment, and was a public supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election.

She marched in demonstrations and set up a foundation in honor of her father. She also told NBCBLK that her goal was to continue fighting for justice for him and others caught in similar situations.

"People ask, 'When will you stop marching? What do you want from marching?' He was my father," Garner said. "I will always march."