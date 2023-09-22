Escaped Missouri inmate captured in Pennsylvania not far from where Danelo Cavalcante was caught

An inmate who fled in a "violent" Missouri jail break was captured in southeast Pennsylvania on Thursday, not far from where escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante was recently apprehended after weeks on the lam, officials said.

Mario Che-Tiul, 34, had been on the run since June 1 before he was nabbed by the U.S. Marshals Service in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. EDT, federal authorities said.

He was wanted "for a violent Barry County, MO. escape and was the last of 6 inmates captured," according to the marshal's statement.

It wasn't immediately clear how Che-Tiul made it from southwest Missouri to the edge of Philadelphia, nearly 1,200 miles away.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd "would like to thank the United States Marshals Service for their continuous efforts to apprehend Che Tuil," the Missouri law enforcement official said.

Che-Tiul's is the second high-profile escapee captured in Chester County, Pennsylvania in a little more than a week, following the Sept. 13 arrest of Cavalcante in South Coventry Township.

Cavalcante broke free on Aug. 31 from the Chester County Prison by scaling walls and avoiding detection by a watchtower guard, who has since been fired.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.