Escaped prisoners captured 100 miles away in other state after homeless center recognizes them

Two felons who broke out of a maximum-security Wisconsin prison showed up at a center for the homeless more than 100 miles away in Illinois, where they were recognized and captured, authorities said Friday.
The founder of Miss Carly's homeless services center in Rockford quickly identified the men, James Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46, as the escapees, police said.
"Both escaped inmates from the Columbia Correctional Facility in Portage, WI are now in custody," according to a statement by Rockford police. "They arrived at Miss Carly’s and were recognized from their posted pictures."
Newman and Deering are prisoners at the Columbia Correctional Facility in Portage, Wisconsin, about 40 miles north of Madison.
Miss Carly's is about 105 miles south of the Wisconsin state prison, a straight shot down Interstate 90.
"This morning two men showed up at our door shivering, frozen, wearing prison issue sweats and thermal shirts," the center's founder, Carly Rice, wrote in a statement on Facebook.
"They had emergency blankets stuffed under their clothing. They looked just like the kind of people we want to help....but they weren't. I recognized them right away. They had escaped from prison in Wisconsin."
Rice goes on to explain that her mother was homeless and "was kidnapped, raped and murdered years ago."
For that reason, she said, the faces of the escapees had stuck in her memory after she saw their photos and read about their convictions.
Newman has firearm, kidnapping and theft convictions. Deering has been convicted for sexual assault, kidnapping and battery.They are off the streets now.
Rockford police responded within minutes, Rice wrote, and handled the situation professionally. "I trembled as I offered the two men coffee to warm them up and stall their departure. I was so relieved when our officers showed up."
She concluded, "I have a huge heart for the unloveable and the lost, but I will always fight to keep our city safe."