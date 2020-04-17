Escaped prisoners sought refuge at distant homeless center. They picked the wrong place.

Two felons who broke out of a maximum-security Wisconsin prison showed up at a center for the homeless more than 100 miles away in Illinois, where they were recognized and captured, authorities said Friday.
The founder of Miss Carly's homeless services center in Rockford quickly identified the men, James Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46, as the escapees, police said.
"Both escaped inmates from the Columbia Correctional Facility in Portage, WI are now in custody," according to a statement by Rockford police. "They arrived at Miss Carly’s and were recognized from their posted pictures."
Newman and Deering are prisoners at the Columbia Correctional Facility in Portage, Wisconsin, about 40 miles north of Madison.
Miss Carly's is about 105 miles south of the Wisconsin state prison, a straight shot down Interstate 90. It wasn't immediately clear how the men got to Rockford, but they knocked on the center's door at about 8:30 a.m.
"Two men showed up at our door shivering, frozen," the center's founder, Carly Rice, wrote in a statement on Facebook. "They had emergency blankets stuffed under their clothing. They looked just like the kind of people we want to help ... but they weren't."
Rice told NBC News that when Newman and Deering asked for fresh clothes, she noticed they were both wearing thermal underwear tops and gray sweatpants — classic prison garb.
"I have a lengthy criminal record myself, so I'm familiar with the clothes," Rice told NBC News.
The homeless advocate doesn't have a television but recalled seeing a Wisconsin friend's social media post on Thursday night about the escape.
So while a center volunteer served the men coffee and cigarettes to stall their departure, Rice excused herself to another room to call 911.
She said she also reached for a donated fur coat for herself, so that the long jacket could cover her hands while she waited for the police.
"I was trembling, I was scared and I didn't want them to see my hands trembling," she said.
When officers arrived after about five minutes, the men surrendered without incident, according to Rice.
"They didn't have much of a reaction at all, stone-faced," she recalled. "It was like, 'OK this is how this is going to go down.' They didn't resist."
Friday's capture brought back sad memories, Rice said, of her mother's 2003 slaying in Los Angeles when they were both homeless and living on Skid Row.
"See, my mom was homeless and she was kidnapped, raped and murdered years ago," Rice wrote on Facebook. "So, these guys faces stuck in my memory after seeing their photos and reading about their charges."
Newman has firearm, kidnapping and theft convictions. Deering has been convicted for sexual assault, kidnapping and battery.They are off the streets now.
Rice thanked Rockford police for handling "the situation with professionalism and cool heads."
"I have a huge heart for the unloveable and the lost, but I will always fight to keep our city safe," she concluded her post.