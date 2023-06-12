ESPN director dies after 'medical emergency' at NCAA baseball tournament

A longtime ESPN director died "unexpectedly" on Saturday after suffering a “medical emergency” at the NCAA baseball tournament in North Carolina, the cable sports network said.

Kyle Brown, who worked for ESPN for 16 years, was at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning when he died, the company said in a statement.

He was 42. It’s not clear exactly what kind of medical emergency he suffered.

The start of Saturday’s Game 1 between the University of Alabama and Wake Forest University was delayed by two hours due to a “non-game-related medical event,” USA Today reported.

“Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team — and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working on a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night Football and college football,” ESPN said in a tribute.

Once a pitcher for Ohio State, Brown “cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports,” ESPN said.

He leaves behind his wife Megan, their four children and their dog.