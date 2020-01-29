Estranged husband arrested after pregnant Long Island woman found strangled in bed

The estranged husband of a Long Island, New York, mother found dead in her parents' home killed her not long after she told him she was pregnant with their second child, police said.
Michael Owen, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Kelly Owen, Nassau County police said at a news conference on Wednesday.
Kelly's body was discovered by her parents around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 in her bed at their South Farmingdale home, about 42 miles east of Manhattan. A medical examiner determined that the 27-year-old nursing student had been strangled.
Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said Wednesday that investigators believe Michael Owen went to the home with the intent to kill Kelly.
"All signs and all evidence pointed to Michael," Fitzpatrick told reporters.
Kelly and Michael Owen married in May 2013, had a daughter together and separated in March 2018.
Fitzpatrick said the marriage "started getting rocky in regards to monetary and other matters," including arguments over Michael Owen adding Kelly to his health insurance.
Although the couple was estranged they still maintained a physical relationship. Michael Owen was also in a relationship with another woman, Fitzpatrick said.
In December, the two were involved in a domestic incident in which the police were called. Fitzpatrick described it as a verbal argument and said there were no orders of protection.
Kelly left their home in January and moved in with her parents. Shortly afterward, she told Michael Owen about the pregnancy. A medical examiner determined that Kelly was in the early stages of pregnancy.
"He did not want this child. He did not want to give her medical insurance. He had this new relationship that he was involved in and he was in a bad position," Fitzpatrick told reporters.
Michael Owen was arraigned Wednesday morning and is due back in court on Jan. 31. It is not clear if he has an attorney.