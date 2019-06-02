Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Janelle Griffith
The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut womanand his girlfriend have been arrested, authorities said.
Fotis Dulos, 51, and Michelle Troconos, 44, were both charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution.
They were taken into custody in Avon, Connecticut, on Saturday and transported to New Canaan police headquarters.
Jennifer Dulos, 50, was reported missing on May 24, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
She had filed for divorce from her husband in June 2017. The couple had been married since August 2004.
Jennifer Dulos has still not been located.
Her family said in a statement last week that she would never voluntarily leave her five children, who are between the ages of 8 and 13.