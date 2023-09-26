“Euphoria” star Angus Cloud’s mother has revealed her son’s last words before he died of an accidental drug overdose earlier this year.

“‘I love you, mama. You’re the best,’” Lisa Cloud said her son told her the night before she found him unresponsive in his room. “'I’ll see you in the morning,’” she said, sharing her son’s final words in an exclusive interview with People, which was published on Monday.

Cloud, 25, was staying with his mother in Oakland, California, in July following the death of his father.

Cloud died of a lethal mix of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and benzodiazepines, the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau told NBC News earlier this month.

“It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing,” Lisa Cloud said. “He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn’t kill himself.”

Lisa Cloud said her son began using opioids to manage pain after a brain injury he suffered after falling into — and getting trapped in — a construction site at the age of 15. She added that he suffered another injury while police chased him after he was caught graffitiing in Los Angeles during the pandemic.

“That’s really what started his drug-seeking behavior, I think,” Lisa Cloud said. “It was hugely painful."

And then the actor's father died in May. "There were deep troubles. He was not functioning, and it was clear he was grief-stricken. And if you are somebody who turns to drugs, that would be the logical thing to do, and that’s what he did,” Lisa Cloud said. “His dad’s death isn’t responsible for his, but he clearly couldn’t cope.”

"I miss him so much," the mother added. "He was the love of my life.”

Both Zendaya, who plays Rue on "Euphoria" and the show's creator, Sam Levinson, also spoke to People about Cloud.

Levinson said he at least twice encouraged the actor to go to rehab and repeatedly delayed killing off Cloud's character, Fezco, because he so admired both Cloud's acting abilities and loved the character too much.

Zendaya also praised her cast mate's skill. "I’m lucky because I got to experience the most beautiful parts of him. I got to watch him create and I got to watch him discover the fact that he was an actor," she said. "A damn good one at that."

Lisa Cloud takes solace in the impact her son made.

"I always knew he was special and I’m so glad the world also found out he was special,” she said.