Evacuation ordered in Ohio town after train derailment and fire

Evacuations were ordered near a railroad crossing in a small eastern Ohio town Friday night after a train derailed and there was a fire, officials said.

There were no known injuries after the derailment in East Palestine, a village on the Pennsylvania border and north of West Virginia, the mayor said, but firefighters from three states were responding.

“Everybody is working together to try and solve this situation as best we can,” Mayor Trent Conaway said in video broadcast by NBC affiliate WFMJ of Youngstown.

A train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Friday, prompting evacuations after a fire broke out. Elizabeth Parker Sherry

The Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring the air quality with no problems so far, he said. Two evacuation centers were opened and the American Red Cross was notified.

It was not clear what was in the train cars. Norfolk Southern said it was aware of the train derailment and was coordinating with local officials and also mobilizing its own teams.

People within a mile of the James Street crossing were told to leave, and people in other areas were told to stay indoors.

Conaway also asked that people stay away from the area and allow first responders to deal with the derailment.

East Palestine is a community of around 4,700 around 20 miles southeast of Youngstown.

Conaway asked people to keep the first responders in their thoughts and prayers.

"Not only is it a cold night, but they're dealing with a situation that not many of them have ever dealt with," he said.