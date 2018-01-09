Mudslides and flashfloods, or at least the potential for them, raised new danger for Southern California on Monday as mandatory evacuations were issued for regions already devastated by wildfires and now facing the first major rainstorm of the season.

“This strong storm is expected to produce heavy rain, high winds and extremely dangerous flash flooding, mud and debris flows,” Santa Barbara County officials warned. “Flash floods, mud and debris flows can happen with little or no warning.”

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy alerts a Kagel Canyon resident of mandatory evacuations on January 8, 2018 in the Creek Fire burn area. LA County Sheriff's Office

On Monday afternoon, light to moderate rain had spread over much of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, according to the National Weather Service Los Angeles.

By 4:20 p.m. (7:20 p.m. ET) the weather service said on Twitter that "widespread rain" across the Los Angeles Basin would effect the Monday evening commute.

Heavier rain was expected for Tuesday morning's commute, the service said.

"Be prepared for potential road closures and travel delays due to flooding, debris flows, and mud/rock slides," the service said in its tweet.

The weather service said the heaviest rainfall was expected in Santa Barbara County from 10 p.m.-7 a.m. local time, in Ventura County from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. and in Los Angeles County from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time.

Peak rainfall rates of half an inch and an inch an hour up to 1.5 inches an hour were possible.

Santa Barbara County officials issued evacuations beginning at 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. ET) on Monday for areas below the burn areas of the Thomas, Whittier, Sherpa and Rey fires “due to an approaching winter storm.”

The mandatory evacuation order was issued for unincorporated parts of Santa Barbara County, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, the county said. Areas along Tecolote Canyon, Eagle Canyon, Dos Pueblos Canyon, Gato Canyon, and Whittier burn areas near Goleta were also included in that order.

“People in these areas should take action to leave no later than 12 p.m. Monday,” the warning read.

Voluntary evacuation warnings were issued for areas from south of California's Highway 192 to the Pacific Ocean and east of Hot Springs Road/Olive Mill Road to highway 150 and the county line.

“People in these areas should stay alert to changing conditions and be prepared to leave immediately at your own discretion if the situation worsens,” the county said.

By Monday afternoon, mandatory evacuations were also underway in Los Angles County, affecting the areas of Kagel Canyon, Lopez Canyon and Little Tujunga, Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles County supervisor representing the fifth district, said on Twitter. The evacuations were spurred "in anticipation of heavy rains and mudslides," she said.

In Ventura County, officials ordered mandatory evacuations Monday afternoon for residents of Matilija Canyon to North Fork and Wheeler Gorge.

Several inches of rain were expected in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties — areas that were scorched by the Thomas fire and other recent wildfires stoked by dry Santa Ana winds.

The Thomas fire is the largest wildfire in California history, fire officials have said. The blaze has burned more than 280,000 acres since it broke out on Dec. 4 and is blamed for at least two deaths.

The fire was about 92 percent contained as of Sunday night, according to the Los Padres National Forest.

Steady rain fell Monday in Northern California, NBC Bay Area reported. That storm spread light rain across the Southern part of the state early Monday, according to NBC Los Angeles. A heavier band of rain was expected to move into the center of the state Monday night and then makes its way south, the Weather Channel reported.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for recent burn areas Monday night and through Tuesday.

“The first significant storm system is expected to move into Southern California today into Tuesday,” the NWS said on Monday.

The service warned residents living in areas affected by the wildfires that “debris flows will occur tonight into Tuesday, when highest rainfall rates are expected.”

Debris flows likely in recent burn areas across SW #CAwx with upcoming strong #CAstorm. Stay alert to the forecast and follow instructions from your local emergency officials. #LAWeather #SoCal #FloodsAfterFire



In the foothills and mountains, 4 to 7 inches of rain were expected, with some isolated totals of up to 9 inches, the NWS said.

“This could be a critical event for folks out there,” said Roy Lucksinger, principal meteorologist at the Weather Channel.

“This is the first significant rain the area has had in some time, it’s the first where they’ve had to be concerned about the fire scarred areas of the hills,” he added. Lucksinger said flooding and mudslides were always a concern in the foothills and mountains “when rain comes down quickly in a short amount of time like that.”

Lucksinger said the rain will fall primarily on Monday into Tuesday around midday, with some lingering through the day.

“We’re looking at a period of 24-36 hours where the rain is going to move through,” he said.