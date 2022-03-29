She waited 42 years to learn who killed her sister. The answer didn’t ease her pain.

His name was Herbert Rice. He died of cancer in 1991, with two sons who had no idea what he’d done, Bottari said. In the sweeping and exhaustive investigation of the murder, in which police canvassed dozens of streets and interviewed hundreds of people, Rice had never attracted suspicion. He had a short record of arrests for nonviolent offenses, which did not require him to provide a DNA sample that would have been put in criminal databases. A query for relatives in the criminal database, known as a familial DNA search, failed as well.

It was the new technology, known as genetic genealogy, that finally gave police the answer.

“Without DNA, this wouldn’t have ever been solved,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

On Wednesday, Suffolk County authorities will hold a news conference naming Rice as the killer. Wilkowitz will travel from Rhode Island to thank the detectives and speak for Eve. But knowing who killed her sister won’t repair four decades of terror, anxiety and loss.

“For 42 years, this was all I wanted — I just wanted it to be over,” Wilkowitz said this week. “My goal was to be a mom, and beyond that I didn’t allow myself to dream any other dream because I was afraid someone would come along and murder me. So I can’t process that it’s solved now, and that I’m still here.”

Detectives worked the case for four decades without finding a suspect. Kayana Szymczak for NBC News

Eve was Wilkowitz’s only sibling. Their mother died of cancer before Eve’s death, and their father died in 2010, leaving Irene as the last family member who could speak on Eve’s behalf. On anniversaries of her death, she did interviews with local media, a way to keep Long Island from forgetting.

"She wasn’t famous. She wasn’t a celebrity. She was my sister, and she matters,” Wilkowitz said.

A DNA match

In 2018, Wilkowitz’s son told her about a new investigative technique authorities in California had used to identify the serial rapist and murderer known as the Golden State Killer. Police had entered crime-scene DNA into consumer DNA databases, including GEDmatch, FamilyTreeDNA and MyHeritage, and traced the family tree back to a former police officer.

The case was the first use of genetic genealogy to solve a violent crime. It led to a surge of interest in the method and spawned a mini-industry of private labs working with genetic genealogists to re-examine decades-old crimes. But the tactic also raised concerns among privacy advocates who feared government misuse of people’s personal data, and some states were hesitant to allow its use.

In January 2019, Wilkowitz contacted the most famous of the genetic genealogists, CeCe Moore, and asked for her help. Moore told Wilkowitz that she couldn’t get involved because New York didn’t yet allow the technique. The state Department of Health required private labs to obtain a permit to do such work, a rigorous process that can take months or years, and had not granted permission to any lab. (The Department of Health has since granted permits to two companies to perform genetic genealogy for police in New York.)

Wilkowitz pleaded with Suffolk County Police Lt. Kevin Beyrer, a homicide investigator who oversaw Eve’s case, to find a way. He, too, was frustrated that he could not try genetic genealogy. But in December 2019, Suffolk County authorities came up with a workaround: They asked the New York Department of Health to let them send DNA from semen found on Eve’s body to the FBI. The FBI had helped with the original 1980 investigation and was not restricted by New York laws.