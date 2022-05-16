Even 'safe spaces' are no sanctuary from mass shooters

A grocery store. A hair salon. A church.

In less than a week, these everyday settings have become the tragic backdrops for the latest outbreak of what has become the quintessential American expression of deadly violence — a mass shooting staged by a lone gunman armed to the teeth with guns and grievances.

Experts who have studied the phenomenon said the three shootings, which have left 11 people dead and 11 more wounded since Wednesday, underscore a sad fact that most of us already understand on some level — that no place is safe anymore.

“They are targeting people in places like nail salons or churches or grocery stores because they think this is where the victims will be the most vulnerable, this is where they think they will find people who won’t fight back,” Seamus McGraw, the author of “From a Taller Tower: The Rise of the American Mass Shooter,” said of the suspected shooters. “Because in the end, these killers are not the supervillains they are made out to be. They are weaklings and cowards.”

Mike Lawlor, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, said mass killers do what terrorists do the world over — they go after "soft targets."

"If your goal is to kill as many people as possible, you go where people feel safest," Lawlor said.

In all three cases, most of those who were killed and injured were people of color. Police have already concluded that the grocery store massacre in Buffalo, New York, and the attack on the Dallas nail salon were racially motivated.

In fact, police have alleged that the white teenager who is accused of killing 10 people and wounding three more Saturday at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo deliberately chose the store because it is in a Black neighborhood. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has condemned the actions as an “act of racism and white supremacy.” Payton Gendron, 18, was arrested Saturday as the main suspect.

“White supremacy is the garb they wrap themselves in to cover their raging sense of victimhood and narcissism,” McGraw said of the Buffalo suspect.

A woman contributes to a shrine situated on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 15, 2022. Joshua Thermidor for NBC News

The hair salon where a gunman wounded three women of Korean descent is in Dallas. The mostly Asian church where a gunman killed one person Sunday and wounded five other people is in Laguna Woods, a small city in Southern California.

They are thousands of miles apart, but they are connected by a collective fear and by the loss of the sense that they were safe places.

In Buffalo, what happened at Tops Friendly Market has also undermined that sense of security elsewhere in the city. A downtown brewery and a pizzeria were immediately shut down Sunday after a man police identified as Joseph Chowaniec, 52, was alleged to have made threatening phone calls that referred to the massacre. He was arrested and charged with one count of making a terroristic threat.

“This defendant is accused of making threatening phone calls to businesses and referencing this horrific shooting as the entire City of Buffalo is grieving this tragedy," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement.

Leonard Lane, 62, who has lived in Buffalo his entire life, said the attack on Tops Friendly Market wasn't just an attack on a grocery store — it was an attack on an "anchor" of the community.

"This is a meeting place, if you will," Lane said. "This is where we gathered to share information. Sometimes you don’t even buy anything. You just show up, be there for hours, because you’re talking."

Lane said the only reason he wasn't at the store Saturday was that he was visiting his daughter.

Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries in Buffalo said Tops Friendly Market is the “largest African American market in our community.” And it's a community in and of itself.

“You have a drugstore in there, bank to pay your bills. … You got Lotto," he said. "And it’s in walking distance."